Baystate Health: 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 14 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 69 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 9 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine:

Baystate Health has 6,911 second doses of the vaccine scheduled through May 25, while 1,100 first does are scheduled through May 4.