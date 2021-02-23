Baystate Health: 85 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, there are 85 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 11 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 80 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,324 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,859 of the second dose.