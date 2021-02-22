Baystate Health: 86 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, there are 86 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 11 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 80 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,319 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,841 of the second dose.

  • 2,201 scheduled appointments in the next 24 days.
  • Second dose: 11,371 appointments in the next 41 days.

