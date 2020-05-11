Baystate Health: 8,823 tested for COVID-19, 1,392 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 8,823 individuals for COVID-19 Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 7,377 have come back negative, 1,392 positive, and 54 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 97 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units and 26 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 90 confirmed, 16 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed 4 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital 1 confirmed, 3 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday, there are now 77,793 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,979 deaths.