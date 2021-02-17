Baystate Health: 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, there are 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 79confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 9,271 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,769 of the second dose.

  • 528 scheduled appointments in the next 29 days.
  • Second dose: 10,539 appointments in the next 41 days.

