Baystate Health: 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within Baystate Health, there are 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Of those numbers reported, 13 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 79confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
Baystate Vaccine numbers:
Baystate Health has administered 9,271 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,769 of the second dose.
- 528 scheduled appointments in the next 29 days.
- Second dose: 10,539 appointments in the next 41 days.