Baystate Health: 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 15 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 15 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 75 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 5 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

Baystate Vaccine numbers:

Baystate Health has administered 33,193 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 27,039 of the second dose to both Baystate employees and the public.