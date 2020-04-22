Baystate Health: Almost 900 patients test positive for COVID-19, 4,100+ tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, Baystate Health has now tested over 4,100 people for COVID-19.

According to a recent report, a total of 4,198 of people have been tested. 883 of those tested have come back positive and 3,257 came back negative. There are 58 tests still pending results.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 144 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 of whom are in critical care units. 18 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals:

Baystate Medical Center: 130 COVID-19 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 4 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital: 4 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital: 6 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The care system notes the increased amount of pending results compared to previous weeks reflect additional testing. The turnaround time for many of the tests is slighter longer especially for tests performed on outpatients. Because of this, there will be an increase in pending results. In addition, the expanded testing of all admitted patients with any type of symptoms explains the reduced percentage of positive tests. Expect a drift downward as Baystate expands its testing to multiple locations.