Baystate Health announces new visitor check-in process beginning Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Monday, Baystate Health will implement a new visitor check-in process as part of its visitation policy.

According to a news release sent to 22News, visitors at all Baystate locations will be asked to provide their full name and phone numbers to be recorded in the log as well as the name of the patient they are visiting and photo ID.

Peek hours at Baystate Health are from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and visitors are asked to allow extra time during the new check-in process. The following locations will be implementing the new visitor check-in process:

Within the health facilities, one visitor is allowed at a time for non-COVID-19 patients. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients at all hospitals execpt the following:

Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian.

OB patients who are in labor are allowed one birthing partner.

Patients with disabilities, including physical and cognitive, are allowed one companion.

Hospice patients and end-of-life patients are allowed one person and one clergy member per day.

The visitation process for patients attending outpatient appointments remain the same as early June when Baystate resumed visitation. No visitors can join patients except those who are 18 years old or younger or if the patient has disabilities.