Baystate Health asking for blood donations as nation faces blood shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– There is a blood shortage nationwide, including here in western Massachusetts.

Baystate Health is relocating blood donation operations to their Baystate Health Education Center at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke.

The bloodmobile will be open for business the following dates and times:

· Saturday, March 21- 10am – 4pm

· Monday, March 23- 10am – 4pm

Extra precautions are being taken during the coronavirus pandemic for the safety and health of blood donors, including:

· Prescreening donors prior to their entering the bloodmobile

· Extra precautionary cleaning

· Spacing out donors to comply with social distancing and group gathering restrictions.

Please contact the Baystate Health Blood Donor Center at 413-794-4600 with questions or to make an appointment.

For more information, visit baystatehealth.org/covid19.