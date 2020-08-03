Baystate Health begins new check-in process at all hospital locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Baystate Health will begin to implement a new visitor check-in process as part of its visitation policy.

According to a news release sent to 22News, visitors at all Baystate locations will now be asked to provide their full name and phone numbers to be recorded in the log as well as the name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors must also bring a photo ID.

Visitors are asked to allow extra time during the new check-in process especially during peak hours from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The following locations will be implementing the new visitor check-in process:

Visiting rules still remain the same within the health facilities. Only one visitor is allowed at a time for non-COVID-19 patients. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients at all hospitals except the following:

Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one parent or guardian.

OB patients who are in labor are allowed one birthing partner.

Patients with disabilities, including physical and cognitive, are allowed one companion.

Hospice patients and end-of-life patients are allowed one person and one clergy member per day.

The visitation process for patients attending outpatient appointments remain the same as early June when Baystate resumed visitation. No visitors can join patients except those who are 18 years old or younger or if the patient has disabilities.