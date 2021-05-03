Baystate Health changes visitor policy as more people get vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is opening visitation in the inpatient units and emergency departments at all Baystate Hospitals starting Monday.

The decision was made as more people in the state are being vaccinated. According to Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor, all Baystate Hospitals are now in the yellow tier which will allow the following:

1 visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU

2 visitors at a time for patients in the ICU

2 parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients

Visiting hours have also been extended from Noon to 8 p.m.

Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer are all included within the yellow tier.

“Visitors, loved ones, and others are known to have significant benefits to the healing and recovery processes of hospitalized patients. We have been longing for the day when we could safely re-introduce visitors to the Baystate Health hospital environment and have now reached a point where this is possible,” said Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein, chief physician executive and chief academic officer, Baystate Health.

All visitors must wear facemasks, wash hands and/or sanitize, maintain a physical/social distance of six feet if possible, and no shared food sources.

Red, yellow, green, and gray tiers still remain for visitation based on the CDC, DPH, and state guidelines, but the policy details within the tiers will change. Baystate Health will continue to review the county data and CDC and State guidelines weekly to determine which tier each county will be in.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 5 communities in the “red zone”:

Chicopee

Hampden

Palmer

Southwick

Springfield

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.