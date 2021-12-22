Baystate Health contacting patients to postpone non-essential surgeries due to Gov. Baker’s new order

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals across the state are being ordered to stop non-essential procedures, with COVID-19 cases spiking to new highs.

Gov. Baker is ordering Massachusetts hospitals to cancel or postpone all non-essential procedures that would result in, in-patient admission. The new order goes into effect this coming Monday, and comes after he already ordered hospitals to reduce elective surgeries by 50 percent on December 10th.

It’s a measure to help preserve beds at hospitals and provide their staff on the frontlines some relief. Baystate Health President and CEO Mark Keroack told 22News they’ve been working with the state to reduce elective procedures.

His statement read in part, “Baystate Health has been reaching out to those patients whose prescheduled procedure needs to be postponed. We will continue to comply with their requirement to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures beginning December 27th.”

According to the DPH, orthopedic, dermatology, and oral procedures are all examples of non essential procedures. Dr. Keroack added that just like last year, no patient who is deemed in immediate need will go without the services they require.

Gov. Baker said he will activate 500 members of the National Guard to address non-clinical support needs of hospitals. They will be deployed December 27th.