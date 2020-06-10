Baystate Health COVID-19 update: 16,269 tested, 1,829 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 16,269 individuals for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

According to recent Baystate Health testing results, of those numbers reported, 14,373 have come back negative, 1,829 are positive, and 59 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 26 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in our critical care units, and 18 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 26 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 103,889 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,408 deaths.