Baystate Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held this week

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health’s Mobile vaccination team is holding free vaccination clinics, including offering vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

According to the news release, ID and insurance card are preferred, but not needed to be vaccinated. All children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

  • Monday, November 22:  AMR, 595 Cottage Street, Springfield, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 23:  AMR, 595 Cottage Street, Springfield, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 24:  Baystate Pediatrics Lobby, 50 Wason Avenue, Springfield, 2 tp 6 p.m.
  • Friday, November 26: Pioneer Valley Pediatrics. 123 Dwight Road, Longmeadow, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

How many doses will be needed for children under 12 years old?

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is administered in 2 doses 3 weeks apart. It is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than vaccines used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms). 

