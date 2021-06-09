Baystate Health COVID-19 vaccine site in Holyoke to close

FILE – In this Friday, May 28, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination session for medical staff who work at private clinics in Caracas, Venezuela. The World Health Organization has issued an emergence use listing for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac in adults aged 18 and over, the second such authorization it has granted to a Chinese company. In a statement on Tuesday, June 1 the U.N. health agency said data submitted to its experts showed that two doses of the vaccine prevented people from getting symptoms of COVID-19 in about half of those who got the vaccine.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, file)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health will be closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Holyoke.

The last day for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be Friday, June 11. The last day for the second shots will be Friday, July 2. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine through July 2.

According to Baystate Health spokesperson Keith O’Connor, Baystate Health has met their mission serving as primary vaccination sites to meet the needs of patients and the community. People will be able to get vaccinated at places such as the primary care office, pharmacy and other locations.

The West of the River Vaccine Collaborative held at the Eastern State Exposition will be closing on June 17th.

The mass vaccination sites in the Commonwealth will also close over the next several weeks. Currently planned closing dates at each of the mass vaccination sites, all dates are subject to change:

Gillette Stadium: June 14

Hynes Convention Center: June 22

Natick Mall: June 23

Reggie Lewis Center: June 27

Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

These sites continue to be available to for walk in appointments. For information on days and hours of operation, visit www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.

As of Tuesday, there are 8,144,935 COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered with a total of 3,871,151 fully vaccinated people.