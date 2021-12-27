Baystate Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is urging residents to not go to the hospital emergency departments for a COVID-19 test.

“During the last couple of weeks, Baystate Health’s emergency departments have seen a dramatic increase in visits from people presenting for COVID-testing that could be done at community sites specified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” said Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer, Baystate Health.

They are asking people to instead find a testing location elsewhere in Massachusetts, which you can find on the Mass.gov website here. Baystate Health has seen an increase recently in the number of people entering the emergency room for a COVID-19 test due to the lack of appointment slots for PCR tests in the area. Dr. Artenstein says when you go to the emergency room for a non-emergency issue, it takes away resources to those in an emergency need.

“Going to the ED for non-emergency COVID-19 testing without serious symptoms requiring immediate attention, such as shortness of breath or chest pain which could be symptomatic of COVID-19 or other critical illness, diverts essential, live-saving resources from patients who are experiencing a true emergency,” said Dr. Artenstein.