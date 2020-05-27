Baystate Health: Expanded testing cause increase in COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 12,687 individuals for the coronavirus.

According to recent results, 10,892 have come back negative, 1,697 are positive, and 98 are still pending. Baystate Health says expanded testing causes an increase in cases in the community, however, it also allows for steps to be taken to limit the transmission and further contain the pandemic regionally.

Baystate Health COVID-19 Testing Sites

Within Baystate Health, there are 58 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in our critical care units, and 40 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 56 confirmed, 26 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 93,693 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,473 deaths.