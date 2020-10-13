Baystate Health expanding COVID-19 testing locations

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is expanding its COVID-testing as part of the state’s stop the spread program.

Expanded testing will be offered beginning this Wednesday at the Carew Street location in Springfield and the High Street location in Greenfield.

Testing will take place on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons from one until four. This will continue through Thursday October 29th.

Testing is free and you do not need a referral. You must make an appointment first. You can do so by calling 413-794-0012 only between 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

