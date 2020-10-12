Baystate Health expands COVID-19 testing in Springfield and Greenfield

(WWLP) – Baystate Health is collaborating with the state to expand their COVID-19 testing program.

Expanded testing is being offered starting Wednesday at 298 Carew St. in Springfield and 164 High St. in Greenfield. Testing will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and continue until Thursday, October 29.

You must schedule an appointment to be tested by calling 413-794-0012 between 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The testing is offered at no cost and no physician referral is needed to be tested. Results will be available within 48 hours. A packet of free face masks will be also be given out.

For more information visit www.baystatehealth.org.