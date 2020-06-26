1  of  3
Watch Live
11:00AM: Rep. Joseph Wagner to make statement on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
11:30AM: Housing and Economic Development Secretary joins Governor Baker for the state’s COVID-19 update
11AM – 12PM: Mass Appeal lifestyle program with hosts Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry

Baystate Health has 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_208808

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 21,858 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.

Of those numbers, 19,677 have come back negative, 1,919 are positive and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in critical care units and 18 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed, 14 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,963 deaths as of Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today