Baystate Health has 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 21,858 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.

Of those numbers, 19,677 have come back negative, 1,919 are positive and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 16 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 of whom are in critical care units and 18 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed, 14 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 107,837 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,963 deaths as of Thursday.