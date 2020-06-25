Baystate Health has tested 21,648 individuals for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 21,648 individuals for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

Of those numbers, 19,677 have come back negative, 1,913 are positive and 50 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 10 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units and 29 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 10 confirmed, 17 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 107,611 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,938 deaths.