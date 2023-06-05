SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special honor for a local family that came to the aide of Baystate Health during the height of the pandemic, when masks were scarce for healthcare workers.

The Nekitopoulos family was recognized Monday evening by top Baystate Health officials for their efforts in ensuring personal protective equipment would get to Baystate Health workers.

The family was presented Monday with a certificate of appreciation for providing Baystate Health with trucks and drivers from their business, AC Morot Express, to transport N-95 masks and other PPE back in 2020.

“Our blessing was that we met you guys… that you called and said you wanted to help,” said Pat Sheehy, Vice President of Finance Hospital Operations & Supply Chain at Baystate Health, during the honor.

“It was really harrowing,” Dr. Mark Keroack, CEO of Baystate Health, recalled. “For you guys to have delivered us from that scary outcome, we are very much in your debt.”

A member of the family told 22News that during the surge of the pandemic, everyone was looking for a way to help others and this was their way of doing just that.