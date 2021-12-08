Baystate Health hospitals announce changes to visitation guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced Wednesday they are changing their hospital visitation guidelines as COVID-19 cases increase in the Pioneer Valley.

Effective immediately, all four Baystate Hospitals in western Massachusetts will move from yellow tier to red tier. Red tier visitation guidelines are the following:

1 visitor per day (previously 1 visitor at a time) for patients who are not in the ICU.

2 visitors per day for patients in the ICU (no change).

1 parent or guardian at a time for pediatric patients (previously 2 parents or guardians at a time) and 1 at a time for surgical pediatric patients.

For OB patients, 1 designated care partner (previously 2) allowed in the room during delivery.

Guidelines in labor and delivery sections of the hospitals will now be the following:

1 designated support person may be in the room during delivery.

1 care partner may stay for duration of hospital stay and come and go throughout the day.

1 additional care partner may visit after delivery following the general visitation guidelines with only 1 person at the bedside at any given time during visitation hours.

1 care partner is allowed in the operating room during surgical delivery.

In a news release sent to 22News, Baystate Health stated, “The health and safety of patients, families and staff members is our top priority. Our care partner visitation guidelines balance preventing the spread of COVID-19 with the needs of our patients and their loved ones.”

In addition to the following changes, no children under 18 will be permitted to visit unless designated exceptions are applied. All visitors must wear face masks at all times in any part of the hospitals. Visitors with a fever, cough or other symptoms will not be allowed to visit.