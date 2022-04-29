SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to all Baystate Health facilities are still required to wear masks.

Anyone entering any of system’s facilities, including all hospitals and medical offices, will be given a new mask to replace the one they may already be wearing.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) still requires everyone to continue wearing face masks in all health care facilities, regardless of their vaccinations status.

For more information about Baystate Health and its COVID-19 policies on their website.