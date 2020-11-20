Baystate Health joins hospitals to encourage people to #MaskUp

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has joined next to 100 other nation’s top hospitals and health systems who have come together asking all Americans to “mask up” as part of a national campaign.

“Baystate Health is pleased to take a leadership position among some of the nation’s most prestigious hospitals to send an important and lifesaving message. That message is that wearing a facemask, is our best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic across the country” said Dr. Mark A. Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health.

We're honored to stand alongside 100 of the top trusted hospitals in the nation, representing thousands of hospitals in the U.S., with an urgent plea for all Americans – #MaskUp. The science says it all. Let’s #MaskUp and save lives together. Learn more: https://t.co/aYXttgSW9o pic.twitter.com/kcZvjtcX8G — Baystate Health (@Baystate_Health) November 20, 2020

Hospital leaders are concerned that because 11 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, more healthcare facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of staff make it difficult to handle the increasing number of patients.

The campaign encouraging everyone to “mask up” sent a message which has been shared in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times.

The message reads: “As the top nationally-ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

According to the CDC wearing facemasks are effective in two ways by protecting the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and by preventing exposure of those around the wearer.

In addition the CDC also suggests to minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.

For more information on this campaign visit EveryMaskUp.com