Baystate Health looking for personal protective equipment donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health is asking for donations of personal protectve equipment from all available sources in order to protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baystate Health is in need of gloves, gowns, surgical masks, face shields, goggles, and N95 masks. They are not able to accept hand sewn masks and will determine whether the supplies donated can be utilized by clinicians.

Ways to help Baystate Health