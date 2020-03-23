1  of  2
Breaking News
Report: 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory
1  of  2
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update: More than 1.5 billion people worldwide are urged, ordered to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic BLOG: Snowy weather returns to western Massachusetts
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Baystate Health looking for personal protective equipment donations

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Baystate Health)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health is asking for donations of personal protectve equipment from all available sources in order to protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baystate Health is in need of gloves, gowns, surgical masks, face shields, goggles, and N95 masks. They are not able to accept hand sewn masks and will determine whether the supplies donated can be utilized by clinicians.

Ways to help Baystate Health

  • To make a donation call 413-794-6552 or email covid19PPE@baystatehealth.org
  • To assist with Baystate’s ability to purchase call 413-794-2025 or email PPEpurchasing@baystatehealth.org
  • Donate to the Baystate Health Fund

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories