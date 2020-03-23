Baystate Health looking for personal protective equipment donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health is asking for donations of personal protectve equipment from all available sources in order to protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baystate Health is in need of gloves, gowns, surgical masks, face shields, goggles, and N95 masks. They are not able to accept hand sewn masks and will determine whether the supplies donated can be utilized by clinicians.
Ways to help Baystate Health
- To make a donation call 413-794-6552 or email covid19PPE@baystatehealth.org
- To assist with Baystate’s ability to purchase call 413-794-2025 or email PPEpurchasing@baystatehealth.org
- Donate to the Baystate Health Fund