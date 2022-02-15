SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced Tuesday they will be loosening their visitation guidelines slightly for non-COVID-19 patients as the number of COVID-19 cases decline in western Massachusetts.

Effective immediately, all four Baystate Health hospitals will now allow one visitor/care partner at a time for non-COVID patients that are not in the ICU. Previously, only one visitor was allowed a day.

For patients in the hospital for labor, delivery and birth of a child, one visitor/care partner will be permitted to stay for the full duration of the patient’s hospital stay and may come and go throughout the day. One additional guest may visit during the patient’s post-partum period during regular visitation hours, which are from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Children under the age of 18 will still not be allowed to visit unless an exception is applied by the hospital. All policies for COVID-19 patients will remain in effect as well.

All four Baystate Health hospitals in Springfield, Palmer, Westfield and Greenfield remain in the red tier based on CDC, DPH and state guidelines. All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times and visitors with a fever, cough or other COVID-19 symptoms, will not be able to visit.