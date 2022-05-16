SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is implementing changes to its visitor guidelines due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, Baystate Health visiting policies and procedures for patients and staff have taken effect. Only one visitor is allowed for inpatients that are not in the Covid or ICU unit. Inpatients in obstetrics are allowed two care partners and one that may stay the entire duration. The end of live or hospice patients are allowed two visitors.

Since cases have climbed all Baystate hospitals were put into a yellow zone for visitation such as Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.

Baystate hospital visitor policy changes:

Non-COVID Inpatients: Patients are only allowed to have one visitor/care partner at a time instead of two. This applies to those who aren’t in an ICU unless a designated exception applies.

Patients are only allowed to have one visitor/care partner at a time instead of two. This applies to those who aren’t in an ICU unless a designated exception applies. Non-COVID Inpatient Obstetrics: During the time of delivery, two care partners can accompany, but can only stay for two additional hours after delivery. A care partner may choose to stay for the duration of the hospital and come and go as they please. An extra care partner can visit if at the bedside during visit hours. Before this decision, one care partner, two additional support people during labor, and two additional visitors during the postpartum period were acceptable.

During the time of delivery, two care partners can accompany, but can only stay for two additional hours after delivery. A care partner may choose to stay for the duration of the hospital and come and go as they please. An extra care partner can visit if at the bedside during visit hours. Before this decision, one care partner, two additional support people during labor, and two additional visitors during the postpartum period were acceptable. Non-COVID End of Life/Hospice: Two visitors/care partners at a time and clergy can be present as opposed to no restrictions on the number of people in the room.

Two visitors/care partners at a time and clergy can be present as opposed to no restrictions on the number of people in the room. Non-COVID ICU patients: Two visitors/care partners allowed to visit at a time.

Two visitors/care partners allowed to visit at a time. Children ages 5 to 18 are to have a parent with them and those under 5-years-old can only visit if a designated exception applies.

In regards to Baystate Medical Practices, both life-changing diagnoses and patients with disabilities are only to have one care partner before two care partners were allowed.

Facemasks are required in all Baystate health centers at all times and frequent handwashing. Visitors hat have a fever, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms will be unable to visit, according to Baystate Health.

Visiting hours are from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.