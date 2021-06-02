Baystate Health making changes to visitor policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– As a result of a decrease of COVID-19 cases in the community and the increasing number of people who are now vaccinated against the virus Baystate Health has extended visitation to include all of its Baystate Medical Practices and outpatient services such as imaging, radiology and lab.

As of Wednesday, June 2, all Baystate Medical Practices and outpatient services throughout the health system will allow for one (1) visitor to accompany a patient. Baystate Health had opened its inpatient units and emergency departments to visitation at all Baystate hospitals on May 3.

All Baystate Hospitals, Baystate Medical Practices and outpatient services are now in the green tier – including Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Hospital visiting hours are from noon to 8 p.m.

As previously announced on May 3, they allow for:

· 1 visitor at a time for patients who are not in the ICU

· 2 visitors at a time for patients in the ICU

· 2 parents or guardians at a time for pediatric patients.

For more information on obstetrics (OB) guidelines, visit baystatehealth.org/patients/visiting.

Red (persistently), yellow (high risk), green (moderate risk) and gray (low risk) threat tiers (also called zones) still remain for visitation based on the CDC, DPH and state guidelines, but the policy details within the tiers will change. The tiers – also referred to as zones – are based on the number of COVID-19 positive patients in a city or town and how prevalent the virus is.

Baystate Health will continue to review the county data and CDC/DPH/State guidelines weekly to determine which tier each county will be in. To stay up to date and see exceptions for each tier, go to baystatehealth.org/patients/visiting.

All visitors must adhere to Baystate Health infection control practices that are in effect throughout the health system: wearing facemasks, frequent handwashing, maintain physical/social distance of 6 feet as possible, and no shared food sources.