Baystate Health: Nearly 10,000 individuals tested for COVID-19

F-22 performing a flyover crashed at Eglin Air Force base
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 9,951 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 8,254 have come back negative, 1,491 are positive, and 206 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 83 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in our critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 80 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 82,182 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,482 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

