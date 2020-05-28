Breaking News
41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow

Baystate Health: Nearly 13,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,714 tested positive

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 12,911 individuals for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 11,132 have come back negative, 1,714 are positive and 65 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 61 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in critical care units and 32 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 Testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 58 confirmed, 25 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 94,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,547 deaths.

