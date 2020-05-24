Baystate Health: Nearly 200 more tested for COVID-19 since Saturday; 9 new positive cases reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has now tested a total of 12,012 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 10,283 have come back negative, 1,658 are positive, and 71 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 66 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients that are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 65 confirmed, 7 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed, 1 under investigation

