Baystate Health: Nearly 3,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 672 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Tuesday morning and the majority of the tests have come back negative.

Baystate Health reports that a total of 2,927 individuals have been tested and 2,239 have come back negative. Of those numbers, 672 have tested positive and 16 are pending results.

The health system is caring for 165 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 27 of whom are in critical care units. Seven hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, two-thirds of all patients with the virus who have been treated at Baystate Health hospitals have either been sent home, sent to subacute nursing facilities or didn’t require admission.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Monday that there are now 26,867 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and are not broken up by individual hospitals.