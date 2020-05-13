1  of  2
Breaking News
Route 9 in Hadley closed due to fire Wednesday Pittsfield Police officer shoots, arrests man after refusing demands

Baystate Health: Nearly 8,000 individuals test negative for COVID-19, 9,399 tested in total

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_208808

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 9,399 individuals for COVID-19.

Of the numbers reported Wednesday, 7,871 have come back negative, 1,448 are positive and 80 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 91 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units and 11 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 87 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday there are now 79,332 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today