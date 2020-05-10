Baystate Health: Nearly 9,000 tested for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 8,673 individuals for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported, 7,251 have come back negative, 1,379 positive and 43 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 84 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 of whom are in critical care units and 25 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 76 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 6 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation 

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday there are now 76,743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including  4,840 deaths.

