Baystate Health: No positive COVID-19 cases reported at Franklin, Wing, Noble Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Saturday, Baystate Health has four patients with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 12 patients with the coronavirus, four of whom are in ICU.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

As of Friday, the Department of Health reports 107,897 confirmed cases and 8,279 deaths of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.