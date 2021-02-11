Baystate Health not included in COVID-19 vaccine companion system

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health Vaccine sites are not allowing COVID-19 vaccinations for younger companions who accompany seniors age 75 and older.

Governor Baker announced a new policy Wednesday that states anyone who accompanies a senior 75 or older to get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites will be eligible starting Thursday to get a shot themselves.

This new policy only applies to state-run vaccine sites such as the following:

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Fenway Park in Boston

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield

The DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers

The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury is open to Boston residents and is operated by the city, but will soon transition to a mass vaccination site run by the state.

Baker also announced that two more mass vaccination sites at the Natick Mall and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth. The Circuit City site is scheduled to open Wednesday, February 24 with the capacity at first to administer 500 shots a day. Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for the Dartmouth site on February 18th. The Natick Mall site is scheduled to open Monday, February 22.

This site will begin administering 500 doses per day, then increasing over the course of several weeks to administering 3,000 doses daily. All eligible residents will be able to use this site.

Eligible residents can begin booking appointments for both the Natick and Dartmouth sites on February 18th.

To schedule an appointment at a state-run vaccine site, please visit the state’s website or call 211.