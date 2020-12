BOSTON (SHNS) - Two new COVID-19 testing sites on Cape Cod will be open by next week with the ability to test over 500 people a day and put a "dent" in what Sen. Julian Cyr and others have described as a testing desert in Barnstable County.

But Cyr and other Cape Cod officials said Tuesday that the testing to become available in Falmouth and Hyannis with the support of state and private funding will not be free to patients, contradicting Gov. Charlie Baker who on Monday described the sites as an expansion of the state's free "Stop the Spread" program.