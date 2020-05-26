Baystate Health: Only 12 new positive COVID-19 cases reported overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 12,312 individuals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers, 10,582 have come back negative, 1,677 are positive and 53 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 65 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units, and 24 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 63 confirmed, 24 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 2 confirmed, 3 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 93,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,416 deaths.