Baystate Health: Only 5 new COVID-19 cases reported overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to recent data released by Baystate Health, a total of 17,234 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported 15,335 have tested negative, 1,847 are positive and 52 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 26 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care units, and 24 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 25 confirmed, 15 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Health will continue to closely monitor the curve as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue.

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday there are now 105,395 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,576 deaths.