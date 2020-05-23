Baystate Health: Over 10,000 test negative for COVID-19; 11,000+ tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 11,823 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 10,079 have come back negative, 1,649 positive, and 95 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 65 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units, and 40 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 61 confirmed, 40 under investigation

– 61 confirmed, 40 under investigation Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

– 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

– 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday there are now 90,889 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,228 deaths.