Baystate Health: Over 10,400 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,531 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 10,436 individuals for Covid-19.

Of those numbers reported Sunday, 8,773 have come back negative, 1,531 are positive and 132 results are still pending.

According to Baystate Health, 81 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are in critical care units and 25 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 74 confirmed, 17 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 2 under investigation

