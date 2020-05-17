Baystate Health: Over 10,400 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,531 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 10,436 individuals for Covid-19.
Of those numbers reported Sunday, 8,773 have come back negative, 1,531 are positive and 132 results are still pending.
According to Baystate Health, 81 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are in critical care units and 25 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.
The following results are broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 74 confirmed, 17 under investigation
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 2 under investigation