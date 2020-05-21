1  of  3
Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive Trinity Health: Over 26,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,987 tested positive
Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 9,642 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19 by Baystate Health.

According to recent Baystate results, 11,352 individuals have now been tested for COVID-19, 1,617 of which have come back positive. A total of 93 tests are still pending results.

Within Baystate Health, there are 68 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 of whom are in critical care units, and 33 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 63 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital- 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths.

