Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 9,642 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19 by Baystate Health.

According to recent Baystate results, 11,352 individuals have now been tested for COVID-19, 1,617 of which have come back positive. A total of 93 tests are still pending results.

Within Baystate Health, there are 68 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 17 of whom are in critical care units, and 33 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 63 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital- 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are now 88,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,066 deaths.