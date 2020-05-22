Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,632 tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 9,841 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19 by Baystate Health.

According to recent Baystate results, 11,584 individuals have now been tested for COVID-19, 1,632 of which have come back positive. A total of 111 tests are still pending results.

Within Baystate Health, there are 68 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in critical care units, and 44 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center: 66 confirmed, 27 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital: 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital: 2 confirmed, 5 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 90,084 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,148 deaths.