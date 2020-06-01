1  of  3
Watch Live
TRACKING THE TROPICS 2PM: What should we expect from 2020’s Atlantic hurricane season? 3:30PM: Governor Baker to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus 3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Baystate Health: Over 12,000 individuals test negative for COVID-19, 13,850 tested in total

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_246019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested 13,850 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 12,041 have come back negative, 1,758 have tested positive, and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four of whom are in critical care units and 12 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today