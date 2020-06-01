Baystate Health: Over 12,000 individuals test negative for COVID-19, 13,850 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested 13,850 individuals for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 12,041 have come back negative, 1,758 have tested positive, and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 41 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four of whom are in critical care units and 12 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 40 confirmed, 8 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 96,965 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,846 deaths.