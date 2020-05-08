Watch Live
Baystate Health: Over 1,300 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 6,821 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 8,253 individuals for COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers, 6,821 have come back negative, 1,342 are positive, and 90 are still pending. Within Baystate Health, there are 85 hospitalized patients, 13 of whom are in critical care units, and 28 hospitalized patients who are under investigation.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center 77 confirmed, 20 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital 4 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 4 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 73,721 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,552 deaths.

