Baystate Health: Over 1,500 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 10,556 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, Baystate Health has now tested a total of 10,556 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers reported, 8,938 have come back negative, 1,544 are positive, and 74 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 78 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients that are under investigation for the virus.

The following numbers are broken up by hospital: