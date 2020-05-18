Baystate Health: Over 1,500 individuals test positive for COVID-19, 10,556 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, Baystate Health has now tested a total of 10,556 individuals for COVID-19.
Of those numbers reported, 8,938 have come back negative, 1,544 are positive, and 74 are still pending.
Within Baystate Health, there are 78 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 13 of whom are in critical care units, and 19 hospitalized patients that are under investigation for the virus.
The following numbers are broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center -76 confirmed, 12 under investigation
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed, 1 under investigation