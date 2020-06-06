Breaking News
Baystate Health: Over 15,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,800+ test positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 15,129 individuals for COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers, 13,267 have come back negative, 1,811 are positive and 51 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 33 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units and 28 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 32 confirmed, 19 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital- 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 102,557 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,235 deaths.

