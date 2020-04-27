Breaking News
Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19
Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 4,200 people have tested negative for the coronavirus by Baystate Health, and steady progress have been monitored.

Latest Springfield COVID-19 Update

Based on recent results from Baystate, a total of 5,356 individuals have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 4,284 have come back negative and 1,021 results have come back positive. There are still 51 tested pending results. The percentage of positive tests have declined from 24 percent to 19 percent.

Baystate Health is currently caring for 126 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in critical care units. 26 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus. Again, the number has increased due to expanded testing.

Baystate Health has released COVID-19 results for the following hospitals:

  • Baystate Medical Center: 117 COVID-19 confirmed, 14 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 3 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital: 3 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital: 3 confirmed, 5 under investigation

