Man found dead in Silver Lake Monday evening
Baystate Health: Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continue to decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 21,087 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers, 19,118 have come back negative, 1,899 are positive and 70 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units, and 18 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed, 11 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 5 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital- 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 107,210 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,874 deaths.

